Hidden But Crucial Symptoms of High Blood Pressure

When it comes to high blood pressure, there are several key symptoms that are often ignored as being part of normal life. These ignored symptoms can often times lead to more serious complications later on down the road, even as far as causing death. Studies have shown that in the US, one out of every three adults has high blood pressure, and has had these symptoms present, but do not seek medical attention as they don’t recognize the symptoms as being potentially harmful.

Often times when your blood pressure is measured, a reading off 120 systolic over 80 diastolic is considered a normal, healthy reading for adults (according the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute). Anything above the standard 120 / 80 should be taken with caution. But what happens when you do not have regular access to Omron BP785 10 series upper arm blood pressure monitor for proper blood pressure level measurement? There are several symptoms to look out for that could be a result of high blood pressure, including nosebleeds, dizziness, blurry vision, and ringing in the ears.

Nosebleeds:

There are several causes of nosebleeds, including humidity. They are very common and usually brushed off as nothing. Frequent nosebleeds, however, have been linked to high blood pressure and constant nosebleeds should be checked out by a doctor to find out the underlying cause.

Dizziness:

The feeling of being dizzy occurs when the back of the brain does not have proper blood flow, causing you to feel woozy and wobbly. While most people disregard dizziness as just standing up too quickly, there are several other causes behind it including poor blood flow as a result of high or low blood pressure, dehydration, allergic reactions, and more.

Blurry Vision:

Blurry vision is often times disregarded as not a big deal as the majority of people who wear glasses or contact lenses are used to their vision changing gradually over time. Blurry vision can also be attributed to pressure building up in the blood vessels located behind the eyes, as well as side effects of particular medications.

Ringing In The Ears:

Ringing noises in the ear are often disregarded by anyone who listens to music loudly or work in loud areas, however ringing in the ears has been known to be linked to high blood pressure. Consistent ringing noises should be checked out by a doctor to find the reason behind it as it can also be caused by more severe medical conditions.

Regular visits to your doctor and checkups are a great way to stay on top of your health, so don’t be afraid to go visit your doctor if you have any of the conditions listed (even if you think its nothing). Early detection of high blood pressure is the best way to stop the disease, also known as the “silent killer”, from worsening and causing more problems. There are several nutritional supplements to help fight high blood pressure, as well as several diets that can ward off hypertension. Make sure to mind the symptoms and be on top of your health to ensure a long, healthy life.