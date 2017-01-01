News Nook Online Media Portal

The Federal Court of Australia has got orders to set aside a resolution created by lenders of Midland Hwy Pty Ltd ACN 153 096 069 (administrators appointed) (Midland Hwy) on 21 October 2015 to enter into a deed of company arrangement (DOCA) and for Midland Hwy to be wound up. Bilkurra Investments Pty Ltd. had proposed the DOCA.

Craig Crosbie of PPB Advisory and Nicholas Martin have been made as the liquidators of Midland Hwy.

ASIC sought the wind up orders as it considered it in the public interest to get an effective investigation to the matters of Midland Hwy to be run by independent liquidators (attribute: 15 338MR).

In his ruling, his Honour Justice Beach discovered the public interest demanded the winding up of Midland HWY, “especially where there isn’t any goal for just about any area of the company of Midland to be salvaged.

His Honour said: ‘There is not anything concerning the financial position or standing that might give me or the alternative holders any assurance the job will carry on to finish of Bilkurra. Furthermore, the job seems to now be in the control of things and individuals implicated in the trades under which $24 million of option holders’ funds are siphoned off in shadowy situation and through the usage of phantom like corporate constructions. ‘

ASIC Commissioner Greg Tanzer said that: ‘This result illustrates the dedication to ensuring that DOCA organizations proposed to be entered into under the Act of ASIC usually are not used as a way in order to avoid examination and appropriate investigation by individuals that are independent.

Download The Ruling

Midland Hwy was the programmer of a land banking scheme called ‘Hermitage Bendigo’ (previously ‘Acacia Banks’), situated just outside of Bendigo, Victoria and was put in government on 2 July 2015. In the second creditors’ assembly of Midland Hwy held on 21 lenders voted despite the Administrators advocating the business be placed into liquidation.

ASIC commenced proceedings in the Federal Court to set aside the DOCA on 23 October 2015 (attribute: 15 338MR).

ASIC’s proceedings are a part of ASIC’s more extensive and on-going investigation into land banking schemes (attribute: 15 214MR).

ASIC formerly concluded proceeding against Midland Hwy to remove Mr David Anthony Ross and Mr Richard Albarran of Hall Chadwick as the administrators (send: 15-203MR).

There was a story recounted of a sister who was describing a nonmember neighbor a number of the basic beliefs of our Church many years back in a chat. She told her friend that people consider the Church is headed today with a living prophet. The neighbor asked her what the prophet had said recently and became really interested.

This sister was embarrassed to confess that she’d not read the newest issue of the magazine of the Church . Her neighbor ended the conversation by saying, “You mean you’ve got a living prophet and you also do not understand what he said.

This storyline was a wake-up call for me personally because I understood that I was frequently guilty of precisely the same type of negligence. I understood I took for granted that each month in the Ensign and Liahona we receive a message in general convention and that two times per year, from the First Presidency, our Church leaders teach us.

Just lately, we had the chance to listen in addition to other chosen leaders in the Church, to the divine words of our continual prophets, seers and revelators. These wonderful words of inspiration certainly will appear soon in our Church magazines and happen to be available online.

The question all of US have to reply is, “what’ll I do today with one of these fantastic divine messages from our leaders” Hopefully we all are benefiting from the chance to re-read examine and the chats from summit for guidance and our personal understanding. Exactly what a privilege it’s to reside in a day when we’ve these messages of them being given inside a week. Additionally, we as youth leaders and parents might want to take into account the various methods we may use the seminar messages to bless our kids and youth at home as well as in courses at church.

One family I understand makes sure that each and every person in the family has their own copy of the convention issue of the magazine of the Church. They motivate their youngsters analyze, to read and indicate the conversations on their very own and record prompts and any ideas they will have inside their diaries. The family home evenings which follow convention weekend may be dedicated sharing the conversations which touched them and their family could be helped by parents educating their kids what messages from convention they feel better live the gospel. By sharing the stories, even young kids could become involved they enjoyed best from the discussions given in convention.

Revealing our kids that we value the words of our living prophets by teaching and analyzing one another will help these messages are treasured by them as they grow in the gospel.

In order to use it for dialogues in their Sunday lessons youth leaders do not have to wait until a seminar discussion becomes recorded as a potential resource for lessons in the Come, Follow Me program. Listening to convention, noting which conversation would match to the gospel issues examined in the youth program, and after that using recent conversations to provoke discussions, educates the youth to not only value the words of the leaders of the Church, but that they can be applicable for their present lives and scenarios.

In one ward, I discovered of a class where the Young Women leaders requested the young women per week in advance of convention to view each session, select a popular conversation, and after that the Sunday after summit be ready to share it inspired them or touched. The young women motivated to listen otherwise and much more attentively. Several of the young women came into course carrying duplicates of the discussions and all were excited to share their feelings. It had been reported that this after convention course was among religious, the private and significant lessons they’d all year.

Consider what you learn in seminar might be included into actions that are Reciprocal. Among the activities featured on the Youth Activity Website right now at wwwlds.org/youth/activities indicates that every youth produce a jar full of quotations from general convention which they might use for day-to-day inspiration for the following six months. They pull one write the things they discovered in their own diary, ponder its significance, and quotation out each day.

There are other convention related tasks and concepts for your youth or Common can brainstorm and think of a few notions that are new. Ideas for methods to satisfy Private Advancement encounters by utilizing and analyzing the messages from summit will also be linked with this site.

We’re blessed to reside in a period when you will find currently living seers, prophets and revelators about the world who give messages were inspired by us . Those messages are easily obtainable for every one of us ponder and to examine in our Church magazines, on our computers, as well as on our handheld apparatus wherever we go, so we could take them.

As we take advantage of the fantastic resources and take some time to talk about and review them with our kids, grandchildren and youth, they’ll also have a response to the inquiry, ” What gets the living prophet said recently? ” They’ll also look ahead each to cherishing and receiving the words of living prophets and find out how those teachings might help strengthen and bless them in their own everyday lives.